Northern Navajo Medical Center to host teen vaccination clinic in Shiprock

FARMINGTON — Northern Navajo Medical Center will have an event for teens to catch up on missed immunizations.

Staff from the hospital's teen life program is offering the service because there are minors who have missed recommended vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the hospital's news release.

"These shots are required by schools, especially when moving from the sixth grade to the seventh grade," the release states. "Colleges may ask that students be fully vaccinated before starting school on campus."

The teen vaccine clinic is open to individuals ages 11 to 18 and will take place at Shiprock High School from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Vaccines that will be available during the clinic are meningococcal conjugate, Tdap and HPV, according to the teen life program.

If parents are not sure which vaccines their teen is missing, that information can be checked at the event.

The clinic is being held in conjunction with the service to provide COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots and flu shots to eligible adults and children.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

