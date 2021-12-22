Nez finalizes agreements for capital outlay funding for 11 projects on Navajo Nation

FARMINGTON — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has finalized intergovernmental agreements for the tribe to receive a portion of capital outlay funding for 11 infrastructure projects in chapters in New Mexico.

In March, the New Mexico Legislature approved House Bill 285, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law on April 9.

The Navajo Nation received $14.9 million through the bill to fund various infrastructure projects in chapter areas.

State lawmakers also reauthorized using capital outlay funding approved in 2020 for several projects on the tribal land, the president's office stated in April.

Nez signed the documents, which supplies $3.28 million for the 11 projects, on Dec. 17, according to his office.

"With the signing of the intergovernmental agreements, these critical projects move a step further toward completion to benefit our Navajo people and community," Nez said in the news release.

The following are projects in chapters in the Northern Agency in San Juan County that will receive funding:

$100,000 to plan, design, construct and purchase solar streetlights at the Shiprock industrial park.

$500,000 to acquire easements and rights of way, and to plan, design and construct, including surveying and archaeological and environmental studies, water system improvements for the regional San Juan Lateral water project in the Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter.

$599,000 to acquire easements and rights of way, and to plan, design and construct, including surveying and archaeological and environmental studies, water system improvements for the regional San Juan Lateral water project in the Naschitti Chapter.

$100,000 to acquire easements and rights of way, to perform surveying, archaeological and environmental studies and to plan, design and construct water system improvements for the regional San Juan Lateral water project in the Two Grey Hills Chapter.

The San Juan Lateral is part of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project. It is the pipeline slated to deliver San Juan River water to Gallup and communities on the Navajo Nation.

Construction on the San Juan Lateral was about 50% complete in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The capital outlay funding secured by the tribe will help with preconstruction work to ultimately connect Naschitti, Tsé Alnaozt'i'í and Two Grey Hills to the pipeline.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.