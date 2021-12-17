From Santa Claus to The Grinch: Shiprock residents attend Rock 'n' Roll Christmas Parade

SHIPROCK — The community here glowed on the evening of Dec. 16 during the annual Christmas parade.

Several residents stood along U.S. Highway 64 to watch the procession go from the chapter house to Navajo Nation Shopping Centers Inc. Other spectators viewed the event while sitting inside their vehicles.

Martha Coolidge and her husband collected candy during the parade for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Because of cold temperatures, they told their loved ones to stay home, Coolidge explained.

"We said we'll get you some candy," she said while holding a reusable bag that employees from the shopping center distributed during the parade.

People bundled up in jackets and wore hats and gloves to combat the cold. Some shielded themselves with blankets.

The parade started shortly after 6 p.m. with sirens and lights from trucks belonging to the Navajo Nation Fire Department.

"It was good. It's short but it was good," Coolidge said about the parade.

Parade participants decorated vehicles and flatbeds in lights and inflatable Christmas decorations.

More than one Santa Claus joined the fun as well.

The men with red suits and white hair were spotted passing out candy canes, driving a souped-up car and waving at the crowd.

Someone dressed up as Dr. Seuss' The Grinch was also seen driving down the highway.

Among the entities that participated were Dream Diné Charter School, Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter ALERT/CERT, Northern Edge Casino and local musicians who played instruments and sang while riding on floats.

Goodies handed out by parade participants included candy, fruit and cups of instant noodles.

The event was organized by the Shiprock Office of Diné Youth with the theme of Rock 'n' Roll Christmas Parade.

