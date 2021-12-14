Navajo Nation Fire Department acquires new trucks

FARMINGTON — Fire stations on the Navajo Nation are acquiring new fire and rescue trucks and equipment this month.

The new fleet was unveiled to firefighters, tribal President Jonathan Nez and Jesse Delmar, executive director of the Division of Public Safety, on Dec. 13 in Window Rock, Arizona.

The vehicles and equipment were paid by sales tax revenue.

In 2018, the 23rd Navajo Nation Council approved allocating a percentage of sales tax revenue to the Navajo Nation Fire & Rescue Services to use for personnel, training, equipment and public education.

"The eight new trucks were ordered and specially built for the Navajo Nation. In the past, the fire department had to rely on donated fire response vehicles from outside entities, which required maintenance and additional expenses," states the news release from the Office of the President and Vice President.

More:COVID-19 spread is uncontrolled in 58 communities on Navajo Nation

There are nine fire stations operated by the tribal government across the reservation, including stations in Ojo Amarillo, Newcomb and Shiprock.

The stations in Ojo Amarillo and Shiprock will receive Cascade Type 6 Fire Brush trucks while the Newcomb station will receive a Rosenbauer Timberwolf Type 3 pumper truck, according to the president's office.

"The new trucks will greatly advance the abilities of our department to provide services," Fire Chief Larry Chee said. "These trucks are the most advanced fire apparatus in the country and the Navajo Nation. Their large capacity water tanks, oversized compartments and four-wheel drive capabilities will take the response of the fire department to a level we have never been."

More:Incoming Navajo Police Chief Daryl Noon eager to continue improving department

Chee added that each truck was custom designed for the department to meet emergency response on the tribal land.

Last year, the department used sales tax revenue to secure seven new fire trucks to replace its aging fleet.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.