COVID-19 spread is uncontrolled in 58 communities on Navajo Nation

FARMINGTON — A health advisory notice issued by the Navajo Department of Health considers 58 communities on the Navajo Nation as having high transmission of COVID-19.

The classification is based on cases identified between Nov. 26 to Dec. 9, according to the notice released on Dec. 13.

Communities in New Mexico are Baca-Prewitt, Beclabito, Breadsprings, Church Rock, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Hogback, Lake Valley, Manuelito, Nageezi, Nahodishgish, Naschitti, Newcomb, Pueblo Pintado, Rock Springs, Sheep Springs, Shiprock, Smith Lake, Thoreau, Tóhajiilee, Tohatchi, Tsayatoh, Twin Lakes, Upper Fruitland and Whitehorse Lake.

Arizona and Utah communities are Aneth, Black Mesa, Cameron, Chinle, Coppermine, Dennehotso, Ganado, Hard Rock, Indian Wells, Jeddito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, LeChee, Leupp, Low Mountain, Many Farms, Nazlini, Oak Springs, Oljato, Piñon, Red Mesa, Rock Point, Rough Rock, Round Rock, Shonto, Tachee-Blue Gap, Teec Nos Pos, Teesto, Tonalea, Tsaile-Wheatfields, Tselani-Cottonwood, Tuba City and Whippoorwill.

"The advisory will be in effect until the risk and cases decline," the notice states.

Del Yazzie, an epidemiologist with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, said during the tribal government's weekly COVID-19 update on Dec. 14 that 22 chapters have been in the high transmission level for six consecutive weeks.

Some characteristics these chapters share is being located in high traffic areas, near border towns or have high population, Yazzie said.

