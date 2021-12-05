Public meeting set on U.S. Highway 491 corridor study

FARMINGTON — A virtual public meeting will present details about a study the New Mexico Department of Transportation is conducting on the section of U.S. Highway 491 that runs north of Shiprock.

The department has been studying the highway from the U.S. Highway 64 intersection to the Colorado state line. This is the second public meeting about the project.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. Project team members will present preliminary alternatives for the roadway that address safety concerns, road conditions, drainage, and accessibility for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and bus riders.

"The project team is looking for feedback from the public regarding the preliminary alternatives being brought forward for consideration," the department stated on the website for the project.

The presentation is scheduled for 30 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The meeting link is https://swca.zoom.us/j/92241650996. To attend by phone, call 888-475-4499 and use webinar ID 92241650996.

