'A Fistful of Dollars' in the Navajo language now available on DVD

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Nation Museum is now selling DVD copies of the western film, "A Fistful of Dollars," in the Navajo language.

The movie's title in the language is "Béeso Dah Yiníljaa" and it was shown this month in movie theaters in Window Rock, Kayenta and Tuba City, all in Arizona.

DVDs went on sale on Nov. 22.

"Sales so far have been extremely good and we anticipate selling out this stock of DVDs that we have," Manuelito Wheeler, the museum director, said.

He said he anticipates supplies to last until Christmas, but selling out before then is a possibility.

The movie is priced at $24.95. The price does not include shipping.

Copies are available inside the museum gift shop in Window Rock or by calling the museum at 928-871-7941 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Proceeds benefit the museum to help projects, including educational programming, Wheeler said.

Native Stars Studios, which recorded the movie's dialogue by Navajo voice actors, is selling DVDs at its location in the Gallup Downtown Conference Center.

The movie premiered to cast and crew on Nov. 16 in Window Rock followed by screenings in Kayenta and Tuba City.

Wheeler said at both screenings, audience members responded positively to the film, which stars Clint Eastwood as the character known as "the Man with No Name."

"They're laughing. They're making comments as the movie goes along," Wheeler said.

"Béeso Dah Yiníljaa" is the third movie the museum has adapted into the Navajo language through partnership with outside entities.

While it is the first one geared to the older Navajo audience, it has been bringing together generations of Navajo families, Wheeler said.

It also initiated conversation about the language between older and younger speakers, he said.

"In Tuba (City), this lady did say thank you. … She said thank you for what you are doing, and she said that in Navajo. That was the most special recognition for me personally that I can get," Wheeler said.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

