Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines available at drive-thru event in Shiprock on Oct. 31

FARMINGTON — Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will be administered by Northern Navajo Medical Center in a drive-thru event on Oct. 31.

The service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shiprock High School and is open to those who receive medical services from hospitals or clinics under the Shiprock Service Unit of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

Flu shots can be administered to children ages 3-17 and to adults 18 and older.

Children ages 12-17 and adults 18 and older can receive the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital revised its criteria for booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility last week.

"Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC's recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots," the CDC stated in an Oct. 21 news release.

At the drive-thru event, booster shots are available to:

• People 65 and over.

• Individuals 18 and older who have health conditions that put them at risk of contracting COVID-19.

• Those who got the J&J vaccine more than two months ago.

• Those who got a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago.

• Individuals 18 and older who have jobs that puts them at greater risk of infection, such as health care workers, first responders or work in settings that have frequent contact with the public.

The hospital requests those seeking a second or third dose bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards or a copy of their immunization records.

Immunization records can be obtained from the medical records department at Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock. It is also available to download online from the Indian Health Service Personal Health Record website, phr.ihs.gov/phr/PHRLogin.

For more information, contact Shiprock Health Promotion at 505-368-6300.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.