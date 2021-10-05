State police investigating fatal vehicle crash on Navajo Route 5

FARMINGTON — State police are investigating a fatal crash on Navajo Route 5, which closed all traffic on the road between the state and federal highways.

New Mexico State Police at 2:44 p.m. on Oct. 5 posted on its Twitter account that officers were investigating a fatal crash on Navajo Route 5.

It did not state any additional information about the incident.

The tweet stated all traffic on the road between New Mexico Highway 371 and U.S. Highway 491 was closed.

The Daily Times at 5:48 p.m. observed the road was still closed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 491 and Navajo Route 5, across the roadway from the Speedway gas station.

The Navajo Police Department at 3:18 p.m. posted on its Facebook page that state police were on scene and investigating the incident.

Navajo police stated the incident involved non-native individuals so the investigation was turned over to state police as it has jurisdiction in this case.

Tribal police did not know how long the road would be closed, advising motorists to expect delays until further notice.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

