Navajo Nation sees slight decrease in communities on COVID-19 advisory list

GALLUP — The Navajo Department of Health has placed 35 communities on its latest health advisory notice over the rate of COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation.

Baca-Prewitt, Becenti, Bread Springs, Cameron, Chichiltah, Chinle, Church Rock, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Dennehotso, Ganado, Indian Wells, Iyanbito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, Leupp, Manuelito, Nageezi, Naschitti, Pinedale, Piñon, Rock Springs, Sheep Springs, Shiprock, Teec Nos Pos, Teesto, Thoreau, Tohatchi, Tonalea, Tsayatoh, Tuba City, Twin Lakes, Two Grey Hills, Upper Fruitland and Whitehorse Lake are on the advisory issued on Oct. 4.

The department made its determination based on cases from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30.

"This week, we see a slight decrease from 40 to 35 communities identified as having uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. We have to work together and urge our loved ones to be very cautious so that we can have zero communities with uncontrolled spread of this virus," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a news release about the advisory.

Health officials reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 4 for the tribe. There have been 34,172 cases since the pandemic started last year.

