Former Navajo Nation controller charged with false statement and abuse of office

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Department of Justice has disclosed the criminal charges filed in the spring on behalf of the tribal government against the tribe's former top financial officer.

According to a Department of Justice news release issued the evening of Sept. 29, Pearline Kirk has been charged with unsworn falsification and abuse of office for allegedly falsifying and misrepresenting relevant facts about a COVID-19 testing company to gain approval to hire them.

The Department of Justice had filed the charges in May. However, details about the charges or the number filed were sealed by the Window Rock Judicial District at the request of Attorney General Doreen McPaul.

The basis of the two criminal complaints was unsealed recently.

Kirk could not be immediately reached for comment. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, the release states.

In May, McPaul told the Navajo Nation Council that an investigation by the Justice Department revealed that millions were paid to Agile Technologies Group LLC for COVID-19 testing services from money the tribe received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

"Based on her material falsifications and misrepresentations, an unaccredited and inexperienced company was paid approximately $3 million of Navajo Nation funds," the release states.

The tribal government alleges Kirk violated tribal law by not following the request for proposal process and claiming Agile Technologies was the only company that could provide services for the controller's office.

Kirk avoided having the company reviewed by tribal health officials – a requirement by law – and avoided health officials after they raised concerns about testing practices, according to the release.

Her actions allowed the company to conduct testing and other related services and jeopardized the health, safety and privacy of tribal members, the release states.

According to the release, the criminal complaints were filed under seal on May 14 "to avoid compromising ongoing investigations."

The Navajo Nation Council voted 13-10 in favor to remove Kirk on May 20. She had been in the office since February 2017.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

