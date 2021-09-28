Navajo Department of Health issues advisory for COVID-19 infections in 40 communities

FARMINGTON — Eight communities from the Northern Agency in San Juan County are listed on this week's health advisory notice for high infection rates of COVID-19.

Officials from the Navajo Department of Health issued the advisory on Sept. 27 for Beclabito, Hogback, Naschitti, Newcomb, Sheep Springs, Shiprock, Two Grey Hills and Upper Fruitland.

The department based its findings on cases from Sept. 10 to Sept. 23.

Other communities on the tribal land under the advisory are Baca-Prewitt, Becenti, Black Mesa, Bodaway-Gap, Cameron, Casamero Lake, Chichiltah, Chinle, Church Rock, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Ganado, Indian Wells, Jeddito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, Leupp, Manuelito, Many Farms, Nageezi, Piñon, Pueblo Pintado, Ramah, Rock Springs, Shonto, Smith Lake, Teesto, Thoreau, Tohatchi, Tonalea, Tsayatoh and Tuba City.

"The number of communities with an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 continues to rise on the Navajo Nation. We urge schools, businesses and families in these communities to take extra precautions to slow the spread," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in the news release that announced the advisory.

