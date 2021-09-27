New Mexico Citizen Redistricting Committee to meet in Crownpoint

The committee must provide its set of proposed district plans to the state Legislature by Oct. 30 or as soon as possible after that date, as mandated by the Redistricting Act.

The meeting in Crownpoint will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the Wellness Center at the Navajo Technical University campus.

Since July 2, the committee has been meeting across the state to discuss proposed maps with citizens.

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Citizen Redistricting Committee will collect public comments about redistricting maps for the state's congressional and state legislative districts on Sept. 29 in Crownpoint.

States redraw the boundaries of these districts every 10 years after the census.

In New Mexico, the responsibility to develop and propose district maps for the state's congressional delegation, the state senate, the state house and the Public Education Commission has been assigned to the Citizen Redistricting Committee.

The committee will be in Farmington from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Room 9008 of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus.

The committee is an independent, non-partisan group of seven members who base their work "on the guidelines set forth in the Redistricting Act and information and maps that New Mexicans submit," the committee's website states.

Since July 2, the committee has been meeting across the state to discuss proposed maps with citizens.

The committee must provide its set of proposed district plans to the state Legislature by Oct. 30 or as soon as possible after that date, as mandated by the Redistricting Act.

The meeting in Crownpoint will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the Wellness Center at the Navajo Technical University campus, located on Lowerpoint Road off New Mexico Highway 371.

The committee's website states that there will be a limit of 20 people in the meeting area. Others will have to wait in their vehicles to be called on to submit their comments.

In addition, the university's radio station, KCZY-FM 107.3, will broadcast the session live.

Crownpoint is the committee's only meeting on the Navajo Nation as of Sept. 27.

For more information about the Sept. 29 meeting or to watch a livestream of the meeting, visit the committee's website, www.nmredistricting.org.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.