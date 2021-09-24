Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccine available at weekend event in Shiprock

FARMINGTON — Northern Navajo Medical Center will offer flu shots and the COVID-19 vaccine in two vaccination events this weekend in Shiprock.

The vaccination events are open to Indian Health Service beneficiaries who have a patient record at Northern Navajo Medical Center, Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center or Four Corners Regional Health Center or at field clinics in Sanostee and Toadlena, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 at Shiprock High School.

A news release from the hospital states that the flu vaccine is for individuals 3 or older while the COVID-19 vaccine is for those 12 and older.

The hospital spokesperson stated that the IHS received approval on Sept. 24 to provide a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Sept. 24, the CDC recommends:

People 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

Those between 50 and 64-years-old with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

People ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their last Pfizer shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

People ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their last Pfizer shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The Northern Navajo Medical Center spokesperson added that the hospital is including first responders who work within the Shiprock Service Unit of the Navajo Area IHS as eligible for a third dose.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

