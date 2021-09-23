Navajo police cancel Amber Alert for four children taken by father; children found safe

FARMINGTON — An Amber Alert that was issued by Navajo Nation officials for four missing children taken by their father in an area west of Gallup was canceled late Thursday night after the father told authorities where to find them.

"The children were found safe and unharmed after the Navajo Police Department was contacted by suspect Rumaldo Peshlakai, who provided law enforcement with information on the location of the children," said a news release issued at 10:34 p.m. Thursday by Navajo Police Department spokesperson Christina Tsosie.

Authorities are still searching for the father.

"The suspect was not at the location where the children were found and at this time, he has not been located," the news release stated.

Domestic incident sparked large-scale search

The Navajo Division of Public Safety on the afternoon of Sept. 23 issued an Amber Alert for 10-year-old Turquoise Sky Peshlakai, seven-year-old Rumaldo Peshlakai, Jr., five-year-old Coral Dawn Peshlakai and two-year-old Rain Cloud Peshlakai, according to a tribal law enforcement news release.

The four children were taken by their father in a maroon GMC Yukon SUV, as he made statements to harm the children, the news release said.

Navajo Police officers were dispatched to a domestic incident involving Rumaldo before he reportedly fled the scene.

That vehicle was found abandoned, with the man and children believed to be on foot in the area of Tsayatoh.

With the children located, authorities began a new phase of the search.

"In response to finding the missing children, a multiagency search was coordinated by the Navajo Police Department, Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation, Navajo Department of Emergency Management, which included assistance from New Mexico State Police, McKinley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the news release said.

Rumaldo is described as five feet, nine inches tall with brown eyes and weighing about 210 pounds. He also has a bald head and goatee.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children are asked to call 911 or contact the Window Rock District of the Navajo Police Department at 928-871-6112 or 6111.

