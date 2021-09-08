Three communities in San Juan County on Navajo Nation's advisory for COVID-19 transmission

GALLUP — The Navajo Department of Health placed 38 communities on the Navajo Nation under a health advisory for high transmission rates of COVID-19.

In San Juan County, the communities of Sheep Springs, Shiprock and Upper Fruitland are on the advisory that was issued on Sept. 7.

Other communities on the tribal land are Aneth, Baca-Prewitt, Becenti, Black Mesa, Chichiltah, Chinle, Church Rock, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Forest Lake, Ganado, Hardrock, Indian Wells, Iyanbito, Jeddito, Kaibeto, Lukachukai, Manuelito, Many Farms, Mariano Lake, Red Mesa, Rock Springs, Shonto, Smith Lake, St. Michaels, Sweetwater, Tachee-Blue Gap, Teec Nos Pos, Teesto, Thoreau, Tohatchi, Tonalea, Tuba City and Twin Lakes.

The department states that the advisory was based on cases from Aug. 20 to Sept. 2.

Health officials for the tribe reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and no recent virus-related deaths on Sept. 7, according to a news release from the tribal president's office.

There have been 33,009 cases since the pandemic started and 1,414 people have died because of the virus.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

