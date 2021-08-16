COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Shiprock to offer free gas incentive

GALLUP — The Shiprock Service Unit of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service will hold a COVID-19 vaccine event in Shiprock.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at the Shiprock Chapter house, according to the health agency's press release.

Northern Navajo Medical Center is partnering with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston to offer an incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated, according to the release.

"People who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will receive gas for their vehicle, paid for by the Brigham and Women's Hospital Outreach Program," the release states.

The outreach program will buy $30 of gas for one person and $60 of gas for two people. The purchase will be made after individuals are vaccinated and drive to the gas station across from the chapter house, where personnel from the outreach program will be located.

The vaccine is available to individuals 12 and older who are current patients at Northern Navajo Medical Center, Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center or Four Corners Regional Health Center.

Adolescents ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

The release also states that New Mexico residents are eligible for a $100 incentive offered by the state Department of Health for getting a dose of the vaccine this month.

"Information on how to opt-in for this payment will be provided at the Shiprock Chapter event," the release states.

