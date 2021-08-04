Nine communities on Navajo Nation under advisory for uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

GALLUP — The Navajo Department of Health has identified nine communities on the Navajo Nation with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Manuelito and Rock Springs are two communities in New Mexico that were named by the department. Communities in Arizona are Ganado, Houck, Indian Wells, Kayenta, Low Mountain, Piñon and Teesto.

The department issued the health advisory for the communities based on the number of cases from July 16 to July 29. It will be in effect until the risk and cases decline.

According to the department on Aug. 3, there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional virus-related deaths. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 31,449 and the death toll remains at 1,377.

