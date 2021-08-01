2021 Navajo Nation Fair canceled for second time over COVID-19 uncertainty

GALLUP — Organizers of the 2021 Navajo Nation Fair have canceled the event due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

The Navajo Nation Fair Office, along with the tribe's Department of Agriculture and Division of Natural Resources, announced the cancellation in a notice posted on July 30 on the Agriculture Department's Facebook page.

"With the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and variants, it is our highest priority to keep our Diné people safe for many generations," the notice states.

It continues, "with guidance from the Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President, it is important to understand an event of this magnitude attracts people from across the world and could impact the health and safety of our beloved children, parents and grandparents."

More:San Juan County leads state in Beta, Gamma, Delta COVID-19 variants

The fair takes place in Window Rock, Arizona, and features events such as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Native rodeos, carnival, parade, Miss Navajo Nation competition, song and dance, powwow and Native food vendors.

This is the second year the fair has been canceled, but organizers look forward to its return in 2022.

On July 21, the Office of Miss Navajo Nation revealed the names of the four contestants in this year's pageant, which will take place virtually from Sept. 6 through Sept. 10 and will stream on Facebook and YouTube.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.