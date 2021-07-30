Group welcomes back students with school supplies in Sheep Springs

SHEEP SPRINGS — Plastic bags filled with pencils, three-ring binders, notebooks and other items needed for school waited to be distributed during a drive-thru event on July 29 to help K-12 students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The school supplies were handed out to students in Sheep Springs by the Along the Ch'ooshgai Mountain Group, an organization in the community that focuses on wellness, suicide prevention and youth empowerment, and by the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter.

Tristan Sandman, president of the group, said school supplies were purchased to help elementary, middle and high school students and to welcome them back to classroom learning after the coronavirus pandemic caused students to learn remotely last school year.

"The kids, I really believe, they miss school. We just wanted to do something nice for them," Sandman said.

Helping the group distribute school supplies were high school and college students enrolled in the chapter's summer youth employment program.

They also arranged the supplies a day earlier and helped carry the items to vehicles as families stopped in the driveway.

"Thank you so much," a woman said from a white Toyota Tundra after receiving school supplies for five students.

