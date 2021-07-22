Parade in downtown Farmington welcomes 2021 Connie Mack World Series teams

FARMINGTON — Spectators lined Main Street in downtown Farmington on July 22 to welcome the 12 teams playing in the 2021 Connie Mack World Series.

Players arrived a day earlier for the baseball tournament in Farmington and will start pool play at Ricketts Park on July 23.

The series and its associated events returned this year after the coronavirus pandemic caused its cancellation in 2020.

Because of renovations completed on Main Street in downtown, the parade took on a different look this year with team members walking the route rather than riding on semi-trailer flatbed floats.

Each team walked behind large banners carried by members of cheer groups from Farmington and Piedra Vista high schools.

The change did not stop spectators' enthusiasm as they cheered and applauded teams, who handed out items like candy, party beads and T-shirts.

"We're excited for Connie Mack and the teams to come to town," Farmington resident Jessica Lewis said after she and her two sons met several players from the Florida Legends.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

