Temporary workers needed for tribe's hardship assistance program

GALLUP — The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller will hold three job fairs this week to hire office personnel and interns to help with the tribe's hardship assistance program.

The office is seeking people to work temporarily as office specialists and office assistants, according to a press release from the Office of the President and Vice President.

A job fair will be held at the Shiprock Chapter house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13.

Other fairs will be at the Chinle Chapter house in Chinle, Arizona on July 14 and the St. Michaels Chapter house in St. Michaels, Arizona on July 15, both will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the release, job applications can be completed on site or can be downloaded from the Navajo Nation Department of Personnel Management, www.dpm.navajo-nsn.gov, then filled out and brought to the job fair along with a valid state driver's license and Certificate of Indian Blood.

For internship positions, recent high school graduates need to bring a copy of their letter of admission and class schedule. Current college students need to bring their transcript from the most recent semester they completed and their class schedule for the upcoming semester.

Program application process to open in August

The controller's office will start taking applications for the relief fund on Aug. 1 from enrolled tribal members who did not apply last year.

"The Office of the Controller is currently in the process of contacting the 1,865 individuals who submitted an application prior to last November's deadline, but were missing supporting documents – these applicants will have until the end of July to complete their application," the release states.

More information about the application process will be shared during an online town hall at 6 p.m. on July 12 on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page.

The session will re-air on local radio stations this week, but the release did not provide further details about the rebroadcast.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

