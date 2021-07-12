Weaver, silversmith Zefren Anderson plans July 14 virtual lecture

FARMINGTON —Master Navajo weaver and silversmith Zefren Anderson will deliver a virtual lecture on his work at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

The lecture is a presentation of the Chaco Culture Conservancy and Aztec Ruins National Monument. It will be streamed live on the Chaco Culture Conservancy Facebook page and on Zoom.

Anderson was introduced to the world of Diné textiles through the work of both of his grandmothers. He inherited their tools and family weavings, later serving an apprenticeship under Roy Kady, who operates a renowned school near Teec Nos Pos in Arizona.

Anderson said it was through that experience that he learned the life of a traditional weaver, prompting him to dedicate himself to passing along those same skills to a new generation of artists and help preserve ancient techniques.

Anderson's work mixes ancient and modern styles, as well as rural and urban influences, in an effort to move forgotten, everyday textiles to the forefront of Native arts and culture, according to his website. He said he is building a timeline of weaving technology and techniques, some of them 2,000 years old, to develop a new narrative affirming the collective existence between the ancestors of Southwestern tribes.

Anderson believes the re-establishment of those ancient techniques helps preserve sheep, land and language, his website states. He uses the income generated from his weavings to deliver lectures for nonprofit organizations that espouse the same mission, including Sheep is Life, and for school children.

Since 2014, Anderson has earned numerous awards for his weavings and silversmith work at prestigious art markets and ceremonial events across the Southwest. He and his work will be featured at the Santa Fe Indian Market in August.

Anderson's lecture can be found on the Chaco Culture Conservancy Facebook page or by logging into the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89940164174?pwd=eDIvczIwaDlIRnAwdzF3VG11UGV0UT09. The meeting ID is 899 4016 4174, and the pass code is 390428.

Those who wish to take the opportunity meet Anderson in person may do so during his appearance at the American Indian Cultural Arts Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Admission is free.

Call the visitor center at Aztec Ruins at 505-334-6174 for more information. After being closed for the past 15 months, the visitors centers and other facilities at Aztec Ruins and at Chaco Culture National Historic Park reopened to visitors on June 20.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription.