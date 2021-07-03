Navajo Nation President Nez approves final phase of hardship assistance program

FARMINGTON — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez approved the final phase of the program that provides financial relief to enrolled members facing challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president's action on July 2 was announced in a press release by his office.

His approval allows 1,865 individuals from last year's application process to receive payments from the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program and reopens the application process for enrolled members who did not apply for the relief fund last year.

"The final phase of the hardship program will provide financial relief to the 1,865 individuals who submitted an application prior to last year's deadline, but they will have to work with the Office of the Controller to complete their application packet," Nez said in the release.

The release states that starting next week, the controller's office will contact those individuals to complete their applications.

For those who did not apply in the initial phase, there will be a period to submit applications, the release states.

More information will be provided next week during an online town hall and radio forum by the president's and controller's offices.

The hardship assistance program is funded by the tribe's allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The Navajo Nation Council passed the bill on June 25 to implement this phase of the program.

