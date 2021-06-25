'Just Move It' fitness event goes virtual this year, holds drive-thru and online signups

FARMINGTON — Dea Peshlakai balanced the clipboard against her vehicle steering wheel while filing out an application for the walking and running series called Just Move It.

Peshlakai was among dozens who visited Berg Park on June 23 to register for the annual physical activity program, which will take place virtually this year.

She explained that it is a series her family enjoys and participates in each year.

"We like to do activities with each other, to keep that closeness and that bond with one another," Peshlakai said.

Just Move It is a fitness program that offers free, non-competitive runs and walks in communities within the eight service units that comprise the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

Because of ongoing public health emergency orders for COVID-19 by the Navajo Department of Health, the series will not have in-person events at chapters within the Shiprock Service Unit.

Instead, participants complete 30 minutes of either walking or running each week from now through Nov. 16.

Roberta Diswood, recreation specialist with the Health Promotion Disease Prevention program at Northern Navajo Medical Center, said this is the second summer Just Move It has gone virtual.

"We still want people to be active … and continue to do Just Move It even if it was done where people do it on their own, at their own pace, at their own location of their choosing," Diswood said.

Participants can register online or at drive-thru events in communities within the Shiprock Service Unit.

Online registration for the Shiprock Just Move It 2021 is available at http://bit.ly/srjmi21.

For more information, contact Shiprock Health Promotion Disease Prevention at 505-368-6300 or visit the Shiprock Just Move It Facebook page.

Drive-thru registration dates

Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center on June 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tooh Haltsooí Chapter on July 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tólikan Immanuel Mission on July 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter on July 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Valley Chapter on July 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Teec Nos Pos Trading Post on July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Four Corners Regional Health Center on Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beclabito Chapter on Aug. 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nizhoni Park in Shiprock on Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.