Firefighters work on hot spots in Salt Creek Fire near Shiprock

FARMINGTON — Work continues to extinguish hot spots inside the perimeter of the Salt Creek Fire near Shiprock.

The 422-acre fire in the Mesa Farm area remains at 60% containment, according to a press release issued the morning of May 4 by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire Management Navajo Region.

The release states that firefighters will continue mop-up operations and further secure the perimeter.

“This means they will be working 66 feet from the fire edge and extinguishing any areas holding heat,” the release states.

Smoke could be visible in Shiprock and surrounding communities as work proceeds.

The fire was reported on May 2. It is human caused, though the exact cause has not been determined, an agency spokesperson said on May 3.

The agency is asking the public to drive with caution and to reduce speeds while fire resources work in the area.

This update is the last one sent directly to the public by the bureau. Any significant changes will be posted on the BIA Wildland Fire Management Navajo Region Facebook page.