Firefighters respond to large brush fire in Shiprock

FARMINGTON — Firefighters from several agencies are responding to a brush fire that has burned 100 acres in the Mesa Farm Road area in Shiprock.

The fire remains active as of 9:45 a.m. today and was at zero containment, according to a post on the San Juan County Fire & Rescue Facebook page.

Air resources will be responding to the area "soon" as additional crews respond to the scene, the post states.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and not to operate drones.

The agency reported that residents were told overnight to evacuate and at least one structure and multiple outbuildings were threatened.

San Juan County spokesman Devin Neely said no injuries or deaths have been reported as of the morning of May 2.

He added that the Shiprock Fire Department asked the county for assistance at about 1:35 a.m. on May 2.

The Navajo Police Department stated on its Facebook page that personnel from its Shiprock District remain on scene in addition to San Juan County Fire & Rescue, Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region Wildland Fire & Aviation Management, Navajo Nation Fire & Rescue Services, Farmington Fire Department and other agencies.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

