COVID-19 vaccines available in Shiprock on April 28

FARMINGTON — There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 28 in Shiprock.

Health care personnel from the Navajo Area Indian Health Service's Shiprock Service Unit will administer vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon on April 28 at Shiprock High School.

No appointment is needed.

Vaccines will be available to people 16 and over. People ages 16 or 17 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those seeking a second shot need to bring their "COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card" to the event.

The vaccine is available to non-tribal members who are living or working in communities within the Shiprock Service Unit or live in a household covered by the service unit.

For more information, contact Shiprock Health Promotion at 505-368-6300.