Steakhouse specializing in mutton opening in Bloomfield

The new restaurant is owned by Kirtland native Alex Chambers.

Chambers was a business consultant in the Phoenix area before returning to San Juan County to pursue his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Chambers Steakhouse is located at 913 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield.

BLOOMFIELD — You can think Alex Chambers is nuts all you want. But don't try to talk him out of chasing his dream.

Chambers, a Kirtland native and member of the Navajo Nation who spent years in the Phoenix area consulting for various kinds of businesses, was so intent on becoming an entrepreneur that he moved back to the Farmington area and will open his own restaurant this week in Bloomfield.

Chambers is aware that most people are likely to question his sanity over making such an investment while the spread of COVID-19 remains a major concern. But he figures his new eatery will have so many unique things going for it that he isn't worried about the less-than-ideal timing.

"I would say 95% of the people I've told I'm opening a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic think I'm crazy," he said, laughing. "But that's the last thing you could ever tell an entrepreneur. It's an obsession."

Chambers Steakhouse, located at 913 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield in the building that formerly housed La Morenita restaurant, will serve traditional Mexican dishes such as chile rellenos, tortas, wet burritos, enchiladas and tacos. But it will specialize in U.S.D.A-certified mutton steaks, ribs and other mutton dishes, such as stew, along with traditional beefsteaks.

Chambers plans to make his food available to diners near and far, so he will offer delivery to anyone living within a 30-mile radius. That includes Shiprock, Kirtland, Ojo Amarillo, Navajo Agricultural Products Industry headquarters, La Plata, Farmington, Flora Vista and the outskirts of Bloomfield.

The eatery also will have a full-service catering operation available for tribal, corporate and family events.

Chambers acknowledged that most diners think of beef when they hear the word steakhouse. But he thinks he can tap into a sizable underserved market with his decision to offer high-quality mutton and lamb steaks.

"It's got a little different flavor, but I don't think there's anything like it," he said.

Chambers said he knows a few other restaurants in the area serve mutton, but he doesn't believe any other local eateries will focus on it the way his will. He believes it’s a delicious alternative to beef when seasoned and prepared the way his staff will serve it, and he thinks there are plenty of local diners eager to try something new.

"This area has very diverse taste buds," he said. "There are people who will enjoy it."

Chambers said he grew up eating mutton, and he proudly claims he could butcher a sheep in less than 10 minutes.

"Once you get a taste of it, you'll never want to try anything else," he said.

Despite his efforts to make his food widely available throughout San Juan County, Chambers also hopes to capture a significant portion of the increased tourist traffic that could be lured here by efforts to increase the area's outdoor recreation opportunities. Chambers said he regularly runs into people from Germany, Japan and even China here, and he believes his steakhouse will serve as a gathering spot for many of those adventure-seeking folks.

"I like to explore food," he said, adding that he hardly believes he's alone in that inclination.

Chambers also said mutton is likely to appeal to meat eaters who are tired or wary of eating beef.

"Some health experts might disagree with me, but it's an organic animal, grass fed," he said of sheep. "I do a lot of fasting, and when I come out of my fast, I go into eating a lot of greens, then mutton."

The restaurant will feature a mix of table and booth seating and will be staffed by four employees. Chambers said his renovations to the existing structure housing the eatery were minimal, and that has allowed him to plan to open in less than 90 days since launching his venture. On April 13, the La Morenita sign in front of the building was still in place, but Chambers was hoping to have it replaced by the grand opening.

Chambers Steakhouse will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays. Call 505-632-8888 or visit chamberssteakhouse.com to place an order.

