Fire near Shiprock 100% contained

FARMINGTON — A wildfire that burned approximately 89 acres near Shiprock is 100% contained.

According to an April 7 update by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region Wildland Fire & Aviation Management, the fire was fully contained as of 5 p.m. on April 6.

The fire, named Second Wash 01, was detected at about 2:15 p.m. on April 4 near Mesa Farm Road in the northwest portion of the community.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the agency stated in its update.

The BIA Wildland Fire & Aviation Management along with Navajo Nation Fire and Rescue and San Juan County Fire & Rescue initially responded to the fire.

Agency personnel stayed on site and used resources to secure the fire's edge and extinguish heavy fuels in the interior.

The agency warns that smoke will continue to be visible from burning debris with possible smoke inversion at night.

Residents are asked to avoid the fire area. They are also asked to avoid access roads and trails near the fire.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.