FBI offers $5,000 reward in Shiprock man's death

FARMINGTON – The death of 30-year-old Isiah Terrell Billy, whose body was found last year in Shiprock, led the FBI to post a reward of up to $5,000 “for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible,” the agency said in a release March 10.

Billy’s body was found in a wash east of the Sinclair gas station near mile marker 23 on U.S. Highway 64, in Shiprock on Oct. 5, 2020.

“The cause of death is pending but considered suspicious,” the FBI release stated.

The release said the FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating.

Anyone with information may call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

