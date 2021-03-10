SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
NAVAJO NATION

FBI offers $5,000 reward in Shiprock man's death

John R. Moses
Farmington Daily Times
View Comments

FARMINGTON – The death of 30-year-old Isiah Terrell Billy, whose body was found last year in Shiprock, led the FBI to post a reward of up to $5,000 “for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible,” the agency said in a release March 10.

Billy’s body was found in a wash east of the Sinclair gas station near mile marker 23 on U.S. Highway 64, in Shiprock on Oct. 5, 2020.

Isiah Terrell Billy

“The cause of death is pending but considered suspicious,” the FBI release stated.

The release said the FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating.

 Anyone with information may call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

View Comments