Special election set for vacant Navajo Nation chapter government seats

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Election Administration will hold a special election on March 16 to fill vacant seats in several chapter governments on the Navajo Nation.

The vacancies remained from the November 2020 general election for chapter governments and other offices, according to the election administration.

Special elections will occur in two chapters in the Northern Agency.

Voters in Tooh Haltsooí Chapter will decide who will serve as secretary-treasurer on its Council of Naataani.

Candidates for the office are Carlos Smith, Tommy Sandman and Adrienne Joe, according to the election office in Shiprock.

Rock Point Chapter in Arizona is seeking to fill its farm board member seat. Rex Lee Jim is the only candidate to have filed for the seat, according to the Shiprock election office.

Special elections will be held in these chapters from the Eastern, Central, Fort Defiance and Western agencies:

Birdsprings

Bodaway-Gap

Cameron

Chichiltah

Cornfields

Counselor

Crystal

Indian Wells

Kaibeto

Kayenta

Kayenta Township

LeChee

Nahodishgish

Nazlini

Piñon

Pueblo Pintado

Rock Springs

Round Rock

Smith Lake

Tonalea

Tsayatoh

Tsé Ch'ízhí

Tsé Si'éní

Whippoorwill

Virginia Nelson, voter registration specialist with the election office in Shiprock, said precincts open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and each precinct will adhere to COVID-19 safety measures, including the wearing of face masks, social distancing and the availability of hand sanitizer.

Early voting for Tooh Haltsooí and Rock Point chapters is taking place through March 12 at the election office in Shiprock, Nelson said.

She added that the candidacy filing period for the farm board seat for Aneth Chapter is open through March 11.

For more information, contact the election administration office in Shiprock at 866-659-5842.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

