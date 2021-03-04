Navajo Department of Health notes COVID-19 infections in 11 communities

FARMINGTON — Eleven communities on the Navajo Nation were listed on this week's health advisory notice for COVID-19 infections.

The weekly notice is maintained by the Navajo Department of Health and was based on the number of cases from Feb. 12 through Feb. 25.

Upper Fruitland was the only community from the Northern Agency in San Juan County on the list. Rounding out the group is Church Rock, Coyote Canyon, Indian Wells, Kaibeto, Nahata Dziil, St. Michaels, Thoreau, Tohatchi, Twin Lakes and White Cone.

Meanwhile, health care facilities in the Shiprock Service Unit under the Navajo Area Indian Health Service have scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout March and the beginning of April.

The clinics are open to those who receive medical care at either Northern Navajo Medical Center, Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center or Four Corners Regional Health Center and are 16 and over.

Individuals who are 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine, according to the Shiprock Indian Health Service Facebook page.

Those seeking either a first shot or a second shot are asked to bring identification, a pen and their medical chart number.

If the person needs a second shot, they must bring the immunization card that was given to them when they received the first shot.

Vaccine clinics will take place at:

Newcomb Chapter on March 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shiprock High School on March 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sanostee Chapter on March 9, from 8 a.m. to noon

Shiprock High School on March 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Upper Fruitland Chapter on March 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shiprock High School on March 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shiprock High School on March 17, from noon to 6 p.m.

Upper Fruitland Chapter on March 19, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shiprock High School on March 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shiprock High School on March 24, from 8 a.m. to noon

Upper Fruitland Chapter on March 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shiprock High School on March 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red Valley Chapter on March 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sheep Springs Chapter on March 31, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hogback Chapter on April 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Newcomb Chapter on April 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shiprock High School on April 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health care facilities managed by IHS or tribal organizations have been distributing Pfizer and Moderna vaccines since the vaccination effort began.

There have been 141,568 doses administered on the Navajo Nation and 51,508 people have received two doses as of March 3, according to data from the IHS.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on March 4 that the tribe had received a shipment of the J&J vaccine.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

