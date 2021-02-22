COVID-19 vaccines available in Shiprock this week

GALLUP — There will be a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Shiprock this week.

The clinics are open to those 16 and over and receive health care service at either Northern Navajo Medical Center, Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center or Four Corners Regional Health Center, according to the Shiprock Indian Health Service Facebook page.

The post states that first shots will be available in addition to second shot or booster dose for those who received their first shot during the first week of February.

Each clinic will take place at Shiprock High School:

Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon

Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to noon

Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those seeking the vaccine are asked to bring identification, a pen and chart number.

The Navajo Department of Health reports that 101,322 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 17.

There have been 23,729 individuals who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the department.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

