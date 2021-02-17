Navajo Police Department issues missing/endangered alert for woman, two children

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Police Department has issued a missing/endangered alert for two children and a woman who won't tell police her whereabouts.

The tribal police at 6:56 a.m. on Feb. 17 issued a Facebook post in an attempt to locate 31-year-old Tonya Clark along with four-year-old Jasmine Jones and seven-year-old Aubrey Catherine Jones.

Police wrote that officers contacted Clark but she refused to tell officers her and the children’s location.

Police believe the children to be endangered and seek the community’s help in locating them, according to the Facebook post.

Clark is listed as 5-feet tall and 170 pounds and she is wearing a maroon sweatshirt, grey capri sweatpants and camo green tennis shoes.

Jasmine is described as 3-feet tall and 60 pounds wearing a purple Carhartt hood jacket, grey sweatshirt and white tennis shoes.

Aubrey is 4-feet tall and 70 pounds and is wearing a maroon jacket with a green/white short-sleeve shirt, black tennis shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Navajo Police Shiprock District at 505-368-1350, 505-368-1351 or 911.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

