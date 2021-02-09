Active Navajo Nation IHS patients eligible for COVID-19 vaccine events in Shiprock

The Shiprock Service Unit Facebook page on Feb. 8 posted information on upcoming COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Patients with active charts who are 18 years and older at the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, Four Corners Regional Health Center in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona and Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center can get their COVID-19 vaccine at events scheduled through Feb. 20.

FARMINGTON — Patients who have active charts at regional Navajo Nation Indian Health Service facilities can take part in a series of COVID-19 vaccination events in the Shiprock area in the upcoming days.

Patients with active charts who are 18 years and older at the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, Four Corners Regional Health Center in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona and Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center can get their COVID-19 vaccine at four events scheduled through Feb. 20.

The upcoming clinics are:

Upper Fruitland Chapter on Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shiprock High School on Feb. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shiprock High School on Feb. 17, from noon to 6 p.m.

Shiprock High School on Feb. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Teec Nos Pos and Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle health facilities are also hosting vaccination events.

At the Four Corners Regional Health Center, the event is set on Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Active patients are asked to enter through Navajo Route 35 and Road B4.

Vaccination efforts at Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center are by invitation only on Feb. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. then on Feb. 11 and 12th from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patients can call 505-960-7819 to schedule a time.

Those seeking the vaccine are asked to bring a pen, their identification and the chart number for the patient.

People who got their first COVID-19 vaccine in January at the Upper Fruitland and Sanostee chapters can receive their second or booster dose of the vaccine at these events.

There could be long wait times so people are urged to pack snacks and water as restrooms will be available.

