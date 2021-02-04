Virtual memorial service set for late Navajo Nation President Albert Hale

FARMINGTON — Former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale, who died of COVID-19 complications on Feb. 2, will be remembered in a virtual memorial service on Friday.

The event will livestream on Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and on YouTube under the Navajo Nation OPVP Communications name.

It will broadcast simultaneously on radio stations KTNN-AM 660, KTNN-FM 101.5 and KKNS-AM 1310.

"We invite all of our Navajo people and many others who had the honor of knowing our leader, Albert Hale, to tune-in live as we honor and pay tribute to his life," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in the announcement from his office.

Nez added his office is working with the family of the late leader to coordinate the ceremony.

"Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 we cannot hold a large in-person public event so we will be livestreaming it and KTNN has been gracious in allowing it to be aired live on the radio as well," Nez said.

Hale, 70, was president from 1995 to 1998. He was the second president after the tribal government was restructured from the chairmanship of the tribal council to three branches of government.

He was 'Áshiihníí (Salt People Clan), born for Tódích'íi'nii (Bitter Water Clan). His maternal grandfather clan was Honágháahnii (One-Walks-Around) and his paternal grandfather clan was Kinyaa'áanii (Towering House).

His political career did not end with the tribal presidency, he went on to serve in the Arizona State Senate from 2004 to 2011 and in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.

Nez ordered flags on the Navajo Nation to be lowered to half-staff from Feb. 3 through Feb. 6 in honor of the late leader.

The Hale family has set up several accounts to help with expenses. There is a bank account at Wells Fargo titled "Albert Hale Memorial Donation" and through Zelle to sheenahale@gmail.com, by PayPal account to Sheena-Hale and Venmo account to sdothale.

Letters of condolence may be sent to 3201 Schumacher St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.

Additional inquires may be sent to family spokesperson and Hale's daughter, April Hale, by email at ahale505@gmail.com or by telephone at 505-728-0760.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

