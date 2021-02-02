Man accused of shooting into an occupied house in Shiprock

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man faces federal charges for allegedly firing a gun at a residence occupied by multiple people.

Quincee Zohnnie, 24, is charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

A criminal investigator with the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigation notified an FBI special agent of a shooting that occurred on the evening of June 14, 2020 at the Candlelight housing area in Shiprock.

Navajo Police Department officers and a criminal investigator spoke to two witnesses about the shooting on that day.

Witnesses told law enforcement officials that they were sitting outside the home when one witness recognized Zohnnie in the front passenger seat of a dark colored vehicle that drove up to the residence.

They told the officials that Zohnnie spoke to them, saying, "you guys wanna get shot?"

A verbal exchange between Zohnnie and one of the witnesses happened before Zohnnie left the location.

Later, the same witness noticed the dark colored vehicle had returned and was driving in front of the house.

The witness then heard two loud shots and saw the vehicle leave quickly. Inside the home was the witness' father, sister and 6-year-old niece, who were not injured.

During an investigation on June 29, 2020, a criminal investigator found a bullet lodged in the wall of a closet in one of the bedrooms.

Court documents state Zohnnie messaged the witness on Facebook in August 2020 and sent messages to other users of the social media site that mentioned the witness by name and about serving prison time because the witness was a "snitch."

Officials interviewed the individual who was driving with Zohnnie that day. That witness stated that after the verbal exchange, they drove to the residence of Zohnnie's father.

The witness told authorities that Zohnnie lived there and picked up a 9 mm pistol before they returned to the residence in Candlelight housing, where Zohnnie fired approximately three or four rounds into the house.

A subsequent investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives indicated that Zohnnie purchased a 9 mm Taurus 62C pistol from a gun store in Farmington in May 2020.

The FBI special agent attempted to interview Zohnnie in August 2020 while he was detained for an unrelated charge at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, but he declined the interview and was released later that day.

Zohnnie was arrested on Jan. 21 in Shiprock, according to court documents.

He appeared in federal court in Albuquerque on Jan. 28 and will remain in custody as he awaits trial.

