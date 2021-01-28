Controller's office uses text message to update applicants about CARES hardship program

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller will send text messages to notify applicants about their applications or payment status for the tribe's CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program.

This notification is being used to help ease the number of telephone calls placed to the program's support center, according to the office.

Messages will be sent this week from the 505 area code and will be written as follows:

Mailed or pending check message: "Hello, this is the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance Program Support Center. We are confirming your application has been approved and checks for all eligible applicants that you included on your application are on the way. Please allow 2-3 weeks for standard U.S. Postal Service processing before contacting our support center with questions. Thank you for your patience! Please reply STOP to opt out of future messages."

Approved application message: "Hello, this is the Navajo Nation Hardship Assistance Program Support Center. We are confirming your application has been approved, pending review for duplicate applicants and checks for all eligible applicants that you included on your application will be printed soon. Please allow 3-4 weeks for processing and standard U.S. Postal Service delivery before contacting our support center with questions. Thank you for your patience! Please reply STOP to opt out of future messages."

The press release states that applicants should refrain from calling the support center to ask about applications if they received a text message.

It also said, "The application period is closed, so no new applicants are able to be added. If you received your check(s) and believe you are missing an applicant, please call into the support center at that time."

