Acting director selected for Indian Health Service

FARMINGTON — An acting director has been named by the Biden administration to oversee the Indian Health Service.

Elizabeth A. Fowler was named to the post last week, after Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee was asked to resign by the administration.

Weahkee's resignation went into effect on Jan. 20, the same day the IHS announced Fowler's selection in a tweet.

The IHS is an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and delivers health care services to Native Americans and Alaska Natives in hospitals, clinics and other facilities throughout the United States.

According to the agency's announcement, Fowler served as the executive officer for the IHS Oklahoma City Area prior to being appointed acting director.

She has been with the IHS since 1990 and worked in various roles at its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

Fowler is a member of the Comanche Nation with descendance from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.