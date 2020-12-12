Solar-powered charging station set up at Nenahnezad Chapter house

NENAHNEZAD — A crew working to situate a solar-powered charging station moved the unit back and forth while trying to position it in front of the Nenahnezad Chapter house.

Arthur Bavaro, the chapter's community services coordinator, said the station will serve two purposes.

The first is providing space for residents to charge their mobile devices, like cellphones, without having to enter the chapter house, he said.

Secondly, it will teach the community about solar power, he explained before plugging in his cellphone for a charge.

"It's small scale but you know, Thomas Edison started with a light bulb and now Las Vegas is lit. We would like to use this as a springboard for what solar power can do," Bavaro said.

The unit was built and installed by Analytical Technologies Inc. after Bavaro approached the Farmington-based company about bringing the device to the chapter house.

"He wanted to give them an outlet out here that they can utilize," Aaron Eldridge, the company's vice president, said.

"The world is driven by microdevices. That's what we use all the time," Analytical Technologies CEO Kendall Augustine said.

It is common behavior for people to charge their cellphones overnight, but depending on daytime activity, most batteries do not last all day, Augustine said.

Keeping devices in service, especially in places like Nenahnezad, is where the charging station can help, he added.

Eldridge and Augustine worked on the station's design over the summer, then manufactured it using locally sourced materials.

The off-grid system uses a 180-watt solar panel and a battery for storage. It can accommodate up to eight devices through its USB-A connection.

"If there was a mass gathering and there was no solar input and it was just running off the battery, it could charge about 40 cellphones," Eldridge said.

This is the first unit the company has installed at a chapter house, although they have done other solar energy projects on the Navajo Nation.

Nenahnezad Chapter used a grant from the Arizona Public Service Company Foundation to pay for the station, Bavaro said.

