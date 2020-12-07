Ute Mountain Casino Hotel temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns

GALLUP — The Ute Mountain Casino Hotel in Towaoc, Colorado, will be closed starting on Dec. 7 due to increased concerns about COVID-19 and as part of efforts by the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to a press release from tribe's enterprise, the casino and hotel could tentatively reopen after the holidays.

"We will closely monitor what is happening at a state, regional and national level with regards to COVID-19 and its impact on our region, community and the economy. And, while it has been a difficult decision, without question, it is what is necessary to ensure the safety of the tribal community, guests and our team members. Their safety, well-being and livelihood remain our top priority," General Manager Rick Scheer said in the release.

The facility, located alongside U.S. Highway 491 and south of Cortez, Colorado, houses the 90-room hotel, casino, restaurant and gift shop.

For more information about the casino and hotel, call 800-258-8007.

The release states that the travel centers in Towaoc and in White Mesa, Utah will remain open with hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both locations will observe social distancing and limit customers to 10 at a time.

For more information about the travel centers, visit www.utemountaincasino.com/travel-center/.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

