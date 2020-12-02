Navajo Nation's COVID-19 health advisory list includes 10 Northern Agency communities

FARMINGTON — The number of communities the Navajo Nation named on the tribe's health advisory notice for uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 has increased to 75.

The list, maintained by the Navajo Department of Health, includes 10 communities in the Northern Agency in San Juan County. Each was identified based on the number of new cases from Nov. 13 to Nov. 26.

"The advisory will be in effect until the risk and cases decline," the notice states.

Public health emergency orders that restrict all non-essential travel and residents to stay home remain in effect through Dec. 6. Health officials have not said whether they plan to continue with the restrictions.

Hogback, Naschitti, Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Sanostee, Sheep Springs, Shiprock, Two Grey Hills and Upper Fruitland were named on the Dec. 1 list.

Communities in New Mexico on the list are Alamo, Baca-Prewitt, Bread Springs, Casamero Lake, Chichiltah, Church Rock, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Iyanbito, Lake Valley, Manuelito, Mexican Springs, Nageezi, Pinedale, Pueblo Pintado, Ramah, Red Lake, Rock Springs, Smith Lake, Standing Rock, Thoreau, Tóhajiilee, Tohatchi, Tsayatoh, Twin Lakes and Whitehorse Lake.

Those located outside the state are Aneth, Birdsprings, Bodaway-Gap, Cameron, Chinle, Coalmine Mesa, Coppermine, Dennehotso, Dilkon, Ganado, Houck, Indian Wells, Jeddito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, Leupp, Lukachukai, Lupton, Nahata Dziil, Nazlini, Oak Springs, Ojo Encino, Oljato, Piñon, Red Valley, Rock Point, Rough Rock, Round Rock, St. Michaels, Tachee-Blue Gap, Teec Nos Pos, Teesto, Tolani Lake, Tonalea, Tsaile-Wheatfields, Tselani-Cottonwood, Tuba City and White Cone.

During the online town hall on Dec. 1, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the second wave of COVID-19 infections is flattening but the new data does not include cases that could be contributed to travel and family gatherings from Thanksgiving weekend.

"We all hope, and we pray that we see the flattening of the curve and not a big spike within a spike once we see those Thanksgiving Day numbers," Nez said.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.