San Juan College's Native American Heritage Month events will happen online

FARMINGTON — Native American Heritage Month is being recognized by the Native American Center at San Juan College with various events happening online.

The center has scheduled presentations throughout the month that range in topics but focus on sharing voices from Native communities.

Byron Tsabetsaye, director of the center, said the shift to holding events online was due restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although in-person events are out, the center looks forward to the opportunity to increase its audience beyond the campus community.

"It's important for people to understand and hear Native narrative and hear Native world views so they can better understand how Native communities are experiencing these things that occur nationally," Tsabetsaye said.

The first presentation happened on Nov. 2 and centered on why the Native vote matters.

Ms. Indigenous San Juan College Marie J. Nickoli will hold a craft workshop on Nov. 16 that will live stream on Zoom and the center's Facebook page.

To enhance the interaction, the center has been mailing craft kits to individuals who want to participate in the workshop.

Tsabetsaye said the center received requests from across the nation and 40 kits have been mailed so far.

Another presentation features a group of Native artists who will talk about how the pandemic has impacted their art, livelihood and businesses.

"One of the benefits of this year was being able to have such an eclectic lineup around different areas of Native activism, Native topics," Tsabetsaye said.

Native American Heritage Month calendar

Next week's events start with Rock Your Mocs on Nov. 15. This annual event encourages Native Americans, Alaska Natives, First Nations and Indigenous people to wear their moccasins in honor of their cultures.

Crafting with Ms. Indigenous San Juan College at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92556604912 and on the San Juan College Native American Center Facebook page.

Monuments, Memorials and Mascots: Change and Challenge featuring Megan Red Shirt-Shaw and John Little at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18 on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94248783640.

Native Artists Navigating Through the COVID-19 Pandemic featuring Venaya Yazzie, Avis Charley, Tacey M. Atsitty and McKayla Tsabetsaye at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19 on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93038489643.

Food Sovereignty and Food Justice in the 21st Century along the San Juan River featuring Brandon William Francis at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23 on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99935467304 and on the San Juan College Native American Center Facebook page.

Adapting Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning through Navajo Weaving featuring Carrie Tsosie-Jim and Lorraine Manavi at 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92727145755.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.