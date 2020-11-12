Navajo health department alerts residents about rising COVID-19 infections

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Department of Health has issued a health advisory notice for residents in 34 communities about uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 infections.

The tribe has seen an increase in new cases each day with health officials contributing the rise to family gatherings and travel away from the reservation.

Communities on the list in New Mexico are Alamo, Baca-Prewitt, Bread Springs, Chichiltah, Church Rock, Crownpoint, Lake Valley, Littlewater, Mariano Lake, Naschitti, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Sheep Springs, Shiprock, Smith Lake, Thoreau, Tóhajiilee, Tohatchi, Torreon, Tsayatoh and Whitehorse Lake.

Those located outside the state are Bodaway-Gap, Cameron, Chinle, Indian Wells, Kayenta, Nahodishgish, Nazlini, Piñon, Rock Point, Round Rock, Tolani Lake, Tonalea and Tuba City.

The health department based its assessment on cases from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5.

Residents are advised to follow health guidelines and use precautions to prevent infections. Individuals who are at high risk for severe illness are older adults and those with preexisting health conditions.

The advisory was released a few days before the latest weekend lockdown for the tribe. The lockdown starts at 9 p.m. on Nov. 13 and ends at 5 a.m. on Nov. 16.

