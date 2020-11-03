Long lines, coronavirus restrictions didn't deter Election Day enthusiasm on Navajo Nation

SHIPROCK — Voters lined up outside the Shiprock Chapter house to cast ballots for local offices as part of the Navajo Nation Chapter General Election on Nov. 3.

Shiprock residents Henderson and Laura Joe said their wait time after 4 p.m. was not too bad and the process went smoothly.

"It was all right," Henderson Joe said adding he voted for female candidates because they might provide different leadership.

Laura Joe said she did the same.

"In the last few years that I lived here, I've seen no changes at all," she said adding that current officials have yet to bring the new businesses they promised.

Election Day on the Navajo Nation usually has candidates campaigning to up to the last minute and sharing platforms while serving hot bowls of soup, frybread and coffee.

Due to concerns about coronavirus infections, the Navajo Election Administration and the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors implemented public health safety guidelines for voting at polling places and discouraged candidates from setting up food stands.

Navajo officials encouraged tribal members to vote early or by absentee ballot to void large crowds and wait times on Election Day.

But Henderson and Laura Joe said they prefer casting their ballots on Election Day because they think it ensures their votes are counted.

At Naschitti Chapter, Dollie Tsosie were among those waiting to vote.

Polling officials closely monitored the number of people allowed inside the chapter house at a time.

Tsosie said one element she missed this election was talking to candidates and the social interaction that takes place at polling places.

Despite the difference this year, Tsosie said she has yet to miss an election since she started voting in the 1960s.

"I never miss it," she said.

At the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house, Sheep Springs resident Corina McDonald wore an "I voted" sticker with the words written in English and the Navajo language on her shirt.

"I wanted to be counted and be accepted," she said were her reasons to vote.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

