Navajo Agricultural Products Industry cancels customer appreciation day due to COVID-19

Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Navajo Agricultural Products Industry has cancelled the annual customer appreciation day because of restrictions for large gatherings due to the coronavirus.

The company explained in a press release that it is following a Navajo Nation Council resolution that prohibits such gatherings

NAPI CEO Dave Zeller said the cancellation is unfortunate but understandable considering the pandemic.

"As an enterprise of the Navajo Nation, we respect the decisions made by the council, and will do our part to keep everyone safe," Zeller said in a statement.

The event was scheduled for Nov. 7 at the company's Region 2 Complex.

It is designed to celebrate customers for supporting the company throughout the year and to recognize harvest season at the 72,000-acre farm located south of Farmington.

Among the highlights of the event is the free potato bar, where visitors receive baked potatoes and have their choice of toppings that range from sour cream to pinto beans.

NAPI also reduces pricing on its Navajo Pride products, forge and feed during the event.

"We look forward to celebrating our harvest with the public when appropriate," Zeller said.