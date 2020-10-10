Navajo Division of Transportation repairs 'badly damaged' road in Gadii'ahi

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Division of Transportation recently repaved a damaged section of Navajo Route 57 in Gadii'ahi Chapter, according to a press release from the division.

NDOT completed an asphalt replacement project on Oct. 2. The work included erosion control, removing existing asphalt, subgrade preparation and shaping the road.

The project cost $182,253 and was financed by capital outlay funds approved by the New Mexico Legislature.

Marlinda Littleman, project manager with NDOT, said in the release that the section of Navajo Route 57 was badly damaged and in need of replacement.

The contractor for the project was Arrow Indian Contractors from Scottsdale, Ariz. and the plan and design was approved by the New Mexico Department of Transportation because capital outlay funds were used, the release states.

Navajo Route 57 is located west of Shiprock and connects Gadii'ahi to U.S. Highway 64.

"It was important for Navajo DOT to fix this damaged section of N57. The road provides access to many governmental services, public safety and health care services and other necessities like shopping and employment," NDOT Executive Director Garret Silversmith said in the release.

