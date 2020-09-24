NAPI adjusts days of operation for store

FARMINGTON — The store at the Region 2 Scales at Navajo Agricultural Products Industry will be closed on Saturdays until further notice, the tribal enterprise stated in a press release.

The release states the closure is in observance of the 57-hour weekend lockdown for residents on the Navajo Nation.

This week, the Navajo Department of Health revised its public health emergency order and placed the tribal land under lockdown from 8 p.m. on Sept. 25 to 5 a.m. on Sept. 28.

According to the release, the store will continue to operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and hay or forage purchases must be done by 4:30 p.m.

NAPI has modified operations at the store since March as part of precautionary measures for COVID-19.

Changes include selling hay by the bale rather than by weight, opening a walk-up window for purchases and separating the sales of products.

"All customers and employees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing," the release states.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.