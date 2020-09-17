Event at Northern Edge Casino Saturday seeks to encourage 2020 Census participation

Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise is partnering with the tribe's 2020 Census office to help tribal members complete census forms during an event on Sept. 19.

Participants will have the option to either complete forms by drive-through service or by meeting with a representative, according to a press release from the gaming enterprise.

"Attendees should bring the packet which was either mailed to them or left at their home during the month of June. This packet contains a household census number, please do not confuse this with a tribal census number," the release states.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Northern Edge Casino parking lot in Upper Fruitland.

Complimentary food and drinks will be provided after forms are completed, the release states.

Census data is used to determine the distribution of political representation and federal dollars during for the next decade.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez reported during a Sept. 8 town hall meeting that the tribe's overall response rate was 18.7%.

The president's office will distribute food and cleaning and hygiene items from World Central Kitchen, CORE Foundation and the federal coronavirus relief bill.

The distribution is open to everyone, according to the office.

The event will follow safety guidelines for the coronavirus, including the wearing of face masks.